UNITED NATIONS, May 31. /TASS/. Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi expressed hope that he will visit Kiev and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) and also possibly Moscow soon.

"I’m planning to try to go to Kiev <…> and to Zaporozhye. <…> Probably, in Moscow," he told reporters after Tuesday’s session of the UN Security Council.