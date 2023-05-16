Defense Ministers of China, Japan launch direct naval, aerial communication line

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu and his Japanese counterpart Yasukazu Hamada launched a direct phone line for bilateral naval and aerial communication, the Chinese Defense Ministry reported Monday.

According to the Ministry statement, published on the WeChat social platform, the two sides "had a phone call via the direct line of the bilateral mechanism for naval and aerial communication, exchanging opinions about inter-state and defense Chinese-Japanese ties."

The new mechanism has reportedly been established based on the consensus, achieved by the two states’ authorities. The new hotline is expected to become an "efficient channel of communication between Defense Ministries of China and Japan," and will make it possible to "reinforce the potential for management of crisis situations and will positively affect the peace and stability in the region.".