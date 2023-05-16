Transnistria against breaking ties with Russia, despite pressure from Kiev, Chisinau — MP

CHISINAU, May 16. /TASS/. Transnistria rejects the current Moldovan government’s course toward breaking ties with the CIS and Russia and doesn’t want to withdraw from the Eurasian integration project, despite the information war and pressure from Chisinau and Kiev, a Transnistrian lawmaker told TASS on Tuesday.

"In recent weeks, Kiev has been silent on the Transnistrian problem whereas Chisinau tends to reduce all Transnistria-related topics to the narrative that Moldova will withdraw from the CIS and Transnistria is to come under the West’s control along with Chisinau," Andrey Safonov, a member of the foreign policy and international ties commission of Transnistria’s Supreme Council (legislature) said. He recalled that on May 15, Moldovan parliament speaker Igor Grosu announced the launch of the procedure of Moldova’s withdrawal from the CIS and the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

"But Transnistria rejects this approach and is not going to sever ties with Russia and abandon the Eurasian integration project," he stressed.

He said that measures are needed to ensure the security of people living in the unrecognized republic amid growing pressure.

"I think that in such an environment, it would be wise for Russia to reiterate that Transnistria and its people have the right to decide about their future and that no one can impose a future they don’t want on them. Thus, following the denunciation of the Treaty on Conventional Forces in Europe (CFE), it would be expedient for Moscow to reiterate that the issue of the withdrawal of Russian troops, both peacekeepers and what remains of the former 14th Russian army, does not exist any longer. In other words, it will show once again that the Transnistrians are reliably protected," Safonov noted.

He also said that he would like to see more Transnistria-related information in the Russian mass media to counter the information war against the republic.