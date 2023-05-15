Hungary blocks fresh handout to Kiev from European Peace Facility — agency

ROME, May 15. /TASS/. Hungary has blocked a new 500-million-euro allocation of military assistance to Ukraine from the European Peace Facility, the Italian ANSA news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

According to the agency, Hungary demanded that the fund play a "global" role in the future rather than be used solely to arm Kiev.

As of today, the European Union has allocated 5.6 billion euro from the European Peace Facility to fund weapons supplies to Ukraine.

On May 3, the European Commission presented a plan for the militarization of the EU’s industry envisaging increased production of artillery as well as mortar shells and rockets, including for air defense systems. A sum of 500 million euro, on top of the one billion euro approved by the European Council, will be allocated for this purpose from the EU budget alone.