ANKARA, May 13. /TASS/. The latest public opinion polls conducted by the opposition indicate that support for Kemal Kilicdaroglu has surpassed 49%, a high-ranking source in the opposition told a TASS correspondent on Saturday.

"According to the latest data from our surveys, Kemal Kilicdaroglu is garnering more than 49%. That is, that’s right on the edge. I am confident that in the first round, or at the very least, in the second, if it comes to that, he will definitely win," the source said.