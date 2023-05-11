Georgian PM hopes West will be understanding of decision to trade with Russia

TBILISI, May 11. /TASS/. Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili expressed hope on Thursday that European partners will understand the country’s decision to carry on trading with Russia because such trade is in Georgia’s interests.

He made the statement after US Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan told Georgian journalists earlier on Thursday that she was confident the reason Russian President Vladimir Putin had canceled visas for Georgians wasn’t concern for passenger comfort.

"I believe that Ms. Degnan, our European and American friends will once again take into account our special situation. We will have another conversation with them, and they will understand the fact that we do not stop trade and the economy (with Russia - TASS), based on our own interests," Garibashvili told reporters.

The prime minister also said that the volume of annual trade between Georgia and Russia is equivalent to a trade volume that Russia and Europe have within four days. According to Garibashvili, Russia received almost $300 billion last year as a result of trade with the EU. He also said the US has not stopped trading with Russia to this day.

On Wednesday, Putin signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens, beginning on May 15. In another decree, the president canceled the ban for Russian air carriers to perform flights to Georgia and on selling tours to the country.

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili branded these decisions as provocative, while Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said that he welcomed the visa-free travel and direct flights.

Russia introduced visas for Georgians in 2000. Georgia waived the visa requirement for Russians in 2012. According to Georgian legislation, Russians can visit Georgia without a visa and stay there for up to one year. Diplomatic ties between the two countries were severed by Tbilisi in 2008 after Russia recognized the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.