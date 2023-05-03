Sudan army agreed to humanitarian ceasefire over next seven days — report

CAIRO, May 3. /TASS/. The Sudanese army on Wednesday announced it agreed to observe a ceasefire with the country’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces over the next seven days, the Sky News Arabia television channel reported.

The report said the Sudanese army supported extending the truce for seven days, a move that had been proposed by the Intergovernmental Authority on Development.

The situation in Sudan escalated amid disagreements between the army chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who also heads the ruling Sovereignty Council, and the head of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (also known as Hemedti), who is al-Burhan’s deputy on the council. The main points of contention between the two military organizations are related to the timeline and methods of forming unified armed forces of Sudan, as well as who should become the commander-in-chief of the army: a career military officer, which is an option supported by al-Burhan, or an elected civilian president, as Dagalo insists. On April 15, armed clashes between the rival military factions erupted near a military base in Merowe and in the capital, Khartoum. According to the country’s Health Ministry, several hundred people have been killed in the country since the conflict broke out.