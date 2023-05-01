Explosions reported to be heard in Kiev and other cities of Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. A series of blasts were reported to be heard in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev as well as in other cities and regions of the country early on Monday following the announced air raid alert.

According to the Ukrainian TV Channel TSN, explosions are heard in Kiev and in the Kiev Region, as well as in Dnepr (named earlier as Dnepropetrovsk).

Ukrainian weekly Zerkalo Nedeli (Mirror of the Week) reported that explosions were also heard in the Sumy Region and in Pavlograd.

According to the country’s official air raid alert portal, an air raid alert was announced in the early hours of Monday in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev and in nearby central regions of Ukraine. Before that the air raid alert was also declared in the Dnepropetrovsk, Poltava, Sumy and Kharkov Regions as well as in the Kiev-controlled territories of the Donetsk People’s Republic and of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions.