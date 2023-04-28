Tensions in Caucasus remain due to Armenia-Azerbaijan disputes — CSTO Secretary General

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. The tensions in the Caucasus region remain due to contradictions between Baku and Yerevan, the secretary-general of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Imangali Tasmagambetov, said on Friday.

"Tensions persist in the Caucasus region as a consequence of years of contradictions between Armenia and Azerbaijan," he said at a special event marking the 20th anniversary of the CSTO Joint Headquarters on Friday.

The organization's secretary-general also noted a growing threat of extremist ideology and terrorist groups' penetration into the territory of CSTO member-states in the Central Asian region.

"Of particular concern are complex threats emanating from the territory of Afghanistan. In these difficult conditions the Joint Headquarters is making a significant contribution to collective security in the CSTO area of responsibility and adjacent regions," Tasmagambetov added.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on Azerbaijan and Armenia to immediately resume compliance with the existing agreements and expressed concern about the increasing number of ceasefire violations in Karabakh. The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned "external Western players" against attempts to throw the situation off balance, including through a smear campaign against Russia.