No doubt that US created IS terrorist group — Iranian MFA

TEHRAN, April 21. /TASS/. When US presidential hopeful Robert Kennedy Jr. acknowledged that the US created the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia), it served as further proof that Washington bears the responsibility for its emergence, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Friday.

"There was no doubt that the US founded the IS, but the statement by Robert Kennedy Jr. that ‘we (the US - TASS) created the IS’ is further proof that the US regime is the ‘godfather of the IS,’" the Iranian official said on Twitter.

Robert Kennedy Jr. said earlier in a speech to announce his candidacy for US president that the US created the IS. The politician is the nephew of the late President John Kennedy. He’s an environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist.