NATO to discuss security guarantees for Ukraine during Vilnius summit — Stoltenberg

BRUSSELS, April 20. /TASS/. The NATO summit in Vilnius will discuss security guarantees for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said during his first visit to Ukraine since the beginning of the military conflict.

"I recognize that [Ukrainian] President [Vladimir] Zelensky will raise the issue of membership, of security guarantees [during the summit in Vilnius] and this will be high on the agenda of the meeting," Stoltenberg said, noting that NATO’s main focus must be to ensure Ukraine’s victory, because this is the only way to a meaningful discussion of Ukraine’s potential NATO membership.

Meanwhile, Stoltenberg underscored that "NATO’s doors remain open" for Ukraine.

He also promised that the buildup of military aid to Ukraine will remain the main issue for NATO every day before the Vilnius summit.