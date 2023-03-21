Russia, China note deep transformation of international architecture — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing note the rapid nature of ongoing changes in the world and the deep transformation of the international architecture, says the joint statement of Russia and China, adopted Tuesday.

"The sides note the rapid nature of the changes that are happening in the world, the deep transformation of the international architecture, the need for such historic trends as peace, development and mutual benefit," the document reads.

The statement also notes that Russia and China "state the acceleration of the process of establishment of a multipolar world order, the strengthening of positions of countries with developing markets and developing states, the growth of number of regional powers that affect global processes and that display their intent to defend their legitimate national interests".