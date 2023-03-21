Putin hosting state dinner for Xi Jinping

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is hosting a state dinner in honor of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Faceted Chamber of the Grand Kremlin Palace. The event winds up the day of talks between the leaders at the Kremlin.

Xi Jinping is on a state visit to Russia on March 20-22.

On the host’s side, the state dinner is attended by participants in official negotiations as well as persons directly connected with Russia’s bilateral relations with China. On the foreign side, members of the official delegation and employees of diplomatic missions are invited. As Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov explained earlier, this time the heads of major Russian companies were also invited to the state dinner.

The menu is usually based on Russian meals, but often it also includes national dishes of the guest's country.