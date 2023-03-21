Russia and China stand for objective probe of Nord Stream explosions — joint statement

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russia and China stand for an objective, unbiased, professional investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This is according to the joint statement signed by Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, after their talks in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The parties stand for an objective, unbiased, professional investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines," the statement says.

The statement emphasizes that Moscow and Beijing "condemn terrorism in all its manifestations."

"[The parties] promote the idea of forming a single global counter-terrorism front with the central coordinating role of the UN, oppose politicization and double standards in the fight against terrorism and extremism, condemn the practice of interference in the internal affairs of states under the pretext of combating international terrorism and extremism, as well as attempts to use terrorist and extremist groups for geopolitical purposes," the document says.

On September 27, 2022, Nord Stream AG reported unprecedented damage that occurred the day before on three strings of the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipelines. On September 26, 2022, Swedish seismologists registered two explosions on the pipeline routes. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office launched a criminal case based on charges of international terrorism.