US Army sets up first permanent garrison in Poland

WARSAW, March 21. /TASS/. The US Army has set up its first permanent garrison in Poland, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said at a ceremony at Camp Kosciuszko in the city of Poznan on Tuesday.

"The garrison in Poznan is active as of today," he said, adding Poland had been pushing for a permanent presence of US troops for years.

The new US Army garrison is the eighth permanent garrison of the US armed forces in Europe. The unit will provide infrastructure support to US soldiers stationed in Poland. The garrison will also direct and manage US forward military outposts in Poland.

The US Land Forces V Corps command has been operating from Camp Kosciuszko since 2020.

"Its main task is to coordinate activities and supervise US land forces in Europe and cooperation and synchronization of American forces with NATO troops," the Polish Defense Ministry said in a statement.

There are more than 10,000 US troops stationed in Poland now.