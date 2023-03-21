Cyclone Freddy kills nearly 500 people in Malawi — media

PRETORIA, March 21. /TASS/. Malawi’s death toll from tropical Cyclone Freddy has risen to 499, Malawi24 reported on Tuesday, citing the Department of Disaster Management Affairs.

According to the media outlet, 1,332 people suffered injuries and over 508,000 had to leave their homes.

Cyclone Freddy struck Malawi in the early hours of March 13, with heavy rains causing numerous landslides. Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera requested emergency humanitarian assistance from the international community.

Cyclone Freddy formed in the Indian Ocean northwest of Australia and lasted 38 days, coming to an end on March 14 and becoming the longest-lasting tropical cyclone ever recorded in this part of the world. It affected Mauritius, Madagascar, Malawi and Mozambique, killing hundreds of people in southeastern Africa.