Syrian volunteers may be fighting in Ukraine on Russia’s side, Assad says

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. Syrian President Bashar Assad admitted that some Syrians may fight on Russia’s side in Ukraine.

The President noted that, when the war in Syria started, there were many volunteers, not from among Syrians alone.

"Many arrived to aid the Syrian government. If Syrian volunteers will help you fight against Ukraine, they will not come through the government. They will come on their own on their own volition and will do so without any political orders. I know that many Syrians fell such desire," he said in an interview for Russian TV.

"I don’t know, maybe, some volunteers are already there. I have no information on this matter," Assad underscored.

According to the Syrian President, Syrians support the Russian army just as the Russian Army supported the Syrian one. He added that the people of the Arab Republic are well aware that the victory of Russia - a friendly state for Syria - will help the Syrian people.

"If your friend is strong, then you are strong. And we understand that this fight affects the international arena. And it affects us badly at the moment. And, if the international order changes, it will affect us positively, because the Russia’s victory in this fight will improve the situation on the international arena," the Syrian leader said.