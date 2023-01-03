UN has nothing to announce about ‘peace summit’ proposed by Ukraine — UN deputy spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, January 3. /TASS/. The United Nations has nothing to announce concerning the "peace summit" which Ukraine suggested holding in late February, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

"There’s nothing to announce about this. If something develops we’ll certainly tell you first," he told reporters.

Haq added that although UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres had been asked by Ukraine to act as a mediator, neither he, nor the United Nations was organizing this event.

"This is something ultimately you’ll have to check with the others," Haq said.

On December 26, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev intended to call what he described as a "peace summit" at the United Nations by the end of February. He invited UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to act as a moderator. Guterres’ office told TASS that he "can only mediate if all parties want him to mediate.".