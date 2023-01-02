Strikes damage energy facilities in Kiev, mayor says

KIEV, January 2. /TASS/. Last night’s strikes damaged energy facilities in the Ukrainian capital of Kiev, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said.

"Last night’s strikes damaged energy infrastructure facilities in the capital. Emergency power outages are being introduced in the city. Accordingly, some heat supply facilities are without electricity," he wrote on Telegram, adding that water supplies continued normally.

Air raid sirens went off in half of Ukraine’s region last night. According to Ukrainian media outlets, explosions were heard in various parts of Kiev.