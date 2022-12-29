Ukrainian missile crashes near Brest Region’s Ivanovo — Belarusian Defense Ministry

MINSK, December 29. /TASS/. A Ukrainian S-300 missile fell down on the territory of Belarus, near the city of Ivanovo in the Brest Region, the press service of the republic's Defense Ministry told TASS on Thursday.

"Ivanovo in the Brest Region," the ministry said, responding to a TASS question about the area where the projectile had fallen.

Earlier on Thursday, the BelTA news agency reported that between 10:00 and 11:00 a.m., a Ukrainian S-300 missile fell in the territory of Belarus. President Alexander Lukashenko was immediately informed about the incident. According to the news agency, two versions of the incident are being considered: that the missile landed on the territory of Belarus, similar to the recent incident in Poland, and that the missile was shot down by the country's air defense system.

On November 15, a missile strayed into the village of Przewodow in eastern Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship on the border with Ukraine, killing two people. Polish President Andrzej Duda said that according to the country’s authorities, the missile that fell belonged to Ukraine's air defense forces.