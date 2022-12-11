Turkey to offer humanitarian aid to Ukraine to help it live through hard winter — Erdogan

ANKARA, December 11. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has promised to provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine to help it live through the "hard winter," the administration of the Turkish president said on Sunday after his telephone call with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

"President Erdogan noted during the conversation that [Turkey] will continue works to satisfy humanitarian needs of the Ukrainian people in the upcoming hard winter months," it said, adding that the two leaders discussed the latest developments around the Ukrainian crisis.

Erdogan also spoke in favor of expanding the Black Sea humanitarian corridor for shipment of food and other products and expressed the hope that the "problem of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant" will soon be resolved.

Apart from that, the Turkish president said he looks at a possible contribution to the implementation of the peace plan announced by Zelensky at the Group of Twenty summit in Indonesia’s Bali.