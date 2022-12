MINSK, December 3. /TASS/. The defense ministers of Russia and Belarus, Sergey Shoigu and Viktor Khrenin, signed a protocol amending the Agreement on Joint Maintenance of Regional Security in the Military Field.

The signing ceremony took place at a meeting between Shoigu and Khrenin in the Belarusian capital of Minsk.

The parties discussed issues related to bilateral cooperation at the Minsk talks.