NEW YORK, September 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s steps to accelerate the country’s NATO membership is the worst idea ever, Newsweek deputy opinion editor Jason Fields wrote in his article on Friday.

"Admitting Ukraine to the alliance, Mr. Zelensky, is the worst idea ever," he wrote. "If NATO went along with it, a war would start like none we’ve ever seen: Endless troops, streams of tanks, a sky blotted out by warplanes. And that’s the best-case scenario."

Fields emphasizes, "It’s far more likely that there would be little left of humanity after war."

The Newsweek deputy opinion editor pointed out that NATO is "already in this war" sending artillery, HIMARS, bombs and drones.

"Not having a formal security alliance with our friends in Ukraine hasn’t stopped us from sending all of the weapons systems mentioned above," he states.

"Every which way, allowing Ukraine to join [NATO] is insanity," Fields concluded.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky signed an application for fast-track entry to NATO. When asked a direct question about Ukraine’s bid at his news conference, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg shied away from the answer.