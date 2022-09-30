Lukashenko warns Europeans ‘to think hard’ on Ukraine

MINSK, September 30. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday that peace in Ukraine could be reached within days, if the Europeans desire this.

"Given the sincere desire of the Europeans, peace could be days away," Belta quoted Lukashenko as saying when he was receiving the credentials of foreign envoys.

The president of Belarus said that much was currently being said about the conflict and that many had been saying they want peace on that land. "That is especially true of the Europeans because this conflict has been unfolding in our European home. I have been repeating this again and again and I have a warning for the Europeans: think hard and do everything you can for the sake of peace on this land," he urged.

Lukashenko described the conflict between the two fraternal nations as a huge catastrophe. "That is a direct result of strategic intrigues and the tremendous stupidity, mostly on the part of Western politicians," he remonstrated. The Belarusian leader also reiterated that Minsk had done its best to prevent this madness from happening and that it had always called for talks.