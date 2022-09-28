Zaporozhye region de-facto seceded from Ukraine – region’s head

MELITOPOL, September 28. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Region, where the majority of residents voted in favor of joining Russia, has de-facto seceded from Ukraine and filed a request to become a region of Russia, the head of the region’s military-civilian administration Yevgeny Balitsky said on Tuesday.

"Today’s referendum accomplished the Zaporozhye Region’s secession from Ukraine. We are now waiting for the Russian government’s decision, as they are yet to accept us into Russia. We have already lodged this request," Balitsky told reporters.