KHERSON, September 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is planning to stage a false flag in Izyum similar to the one in Bucha where Russian troops were accused of mass killings, Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s military-civilian administration, told TASS on Friday.

In a video address in English on Thursday, Zelensky alleged a mass burial site had been found in Izyum, Kharkov Region. The Ukrainian leader pledged to bring foreign media there on Friday.

"We have already heard all these stories about Bucha and Irpen. Zelensky has been acting like all Nazi activists: they shoot and kill people, then show that to foreign media," Stremousov said.

On April 3, the Russian Defense Ministry rejected the Kiev regime’s accusations of civilian killings in Bucha, Kiev Region. The ministry noted that the Russian Armed Forces had left Bucha on March 30, while "the evidence of crimes" emerged only four days later, after Ukrainian Security Service officers had entered the town. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Larvov slammed the situation in Bucha as a "fake attack." Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow viewed the situation in Bucha as a provocation threatening international peace and security.