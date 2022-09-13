Armenia requests meeting of OSCE Permanent Council over situation on its border

YEREVAN, September 13. /TASS/. Armenia requested a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council over an escalation of tensions on its border with Azerbaijan, the Armenian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"A special meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council will take place at 19:00 (Yerevan time, which is 18:00 Moscow time - TASS) at the request of the Armenian side," the ministry said.

Earlier, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told the country’s parliament that 49 people had been killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s actions. The Armenian Defense Ministry stated that right after midnight on September 13, units of Azerbaijan’s armed forces opened intense fire in the direction of the communities of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk using artillery, large-caliber and light small arms. The Security Council of Armenia held an emergency meeting and decided to seek aid from Russia by triggering the provisions of the Treaty on Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance, as well as from the CSTO and the UN Security Council.