Putin was first world leader to congratulate UK king on accession to throne — report

LONDON, September 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first world leader to congratulate Britain's King Charles III on his accession to the throne on Saturday, The Daily Telegraph reported.

The report said that Putin and the future sovereign met several times, including during the state visit of the Russian leader to the United Kingdom, which took place in 2003. It was the heir to the British throne, then bearing the title of Prince Charles of Wales, that met Putin and his wife at the plane’s ramp and greeted them on behalf of Queen Elizabeth II.

In 1994, the future King Charles III traveled to Russia. The crown prince spent four days in St. Petersburg at the time. That’s when he for the first time met Putin, then the city’s deputy mayor who was among the people that accompanied the prince.

In a telegram, Putin wished Charles III success, good health and all the best, according to a copy posted on the Kremlin’s website.