Brazilian national to head fact-finding mission into Yelenovka prison attack — UN chief

UNITED NATIONS, August 18. /TASS/. General Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil will head the United Nations’ fact-finding mission into an attack on a detention facility in Yelenovka, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday.

"It is my intention to appoint General Carlos dos Santos Cruz of Brazil to lead this mission. General Santos Cruz is a respected officer with over 40 years of national and international public security and military experience, including as a commander of UN peacekeeping operations," he noted at a press conference following a meeting with Presidents Vladimir Zelensky of Ukraine and Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey.

General Carlos dos Santos Cruz was Deputy Commander for Land Operations of the Brazilian Army in 2011-2013. He served as Force Commander of the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti in 2007-2009 and Force Commander of the United Nations' peacekeeping force in the Democratic Republic of the Congo in 2013-2015.