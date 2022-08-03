No plans to host nuclear weapons, Swedish top diplomat says

UNITED NATIONS, August 3. /TASS/. Sweden has no plans to host nuclear weapons, the country’s Foreign Minister Ann Linde told reporters on Wednesday.

"We will not have any nuclear weapons on our territory," she said, when asked about the possible establishment of NATO military bases in Sweden. She added, however, that Stockholm sought to become a full NATO member.

Linde also noted that Sweden was still waiting for the ratification of its membership bid.

Helsinki and Stockholm submitted their applications to join the alliance on May 18. Twenty-one out of 30 NATO member states have already ratified the documents. On July 11, US President Joe Biden submitted protocols on Sweden and Finland joining NATO to the US Senate for ratification.