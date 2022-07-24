Ukrainian troops shell DPR’s territory from Grad multiple rocket launch systems

DONETSK, July 24. /TASS/. The territory of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) came under shelling from Grad multiple rocket launch systems staged by Ukrainian troops two times, the DPR’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center said on Sunday.

According to the mission, ten rockets were fired at the village of Panteleimonovka and three rockets were fired at a Donetsk suburb.

Later, Ukrainian troops fired four Grad rockets at the settlement of Yakovlevka near Donetsk and shelled Donetsk’s Kievsky district.

Apart from that, according to the mission, the cities of Golmovsky near Gorlovka, Novobakhmutovka, Mikhailovka, Yasinovataya and Donetsk’s districts also came under shelling.

Since the beginning of the day, as many as 241 shells have been fired by Ukrainian troops at the DPR’s territory.