UNITED NATIONS, July 20. /TASS/. The UN has no first-hand information about the Ukrainian attack on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, UN Secretary General deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said during a briefing Wednesday.

"I don’t have first-hand information on it," he said.

Earlier, Rogov announced that three Ukrainian drones attacked the nuclear power plant territory. The attack did not damage the reactor part of the plant, but 11 employees were injured and subsequently hospitalized; four were in serious condition.

The Zaporozhye NPP is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe; it used to produce one quarter of all electricity in Ukraine. Its total capacity is about 6,000 Megawatts, and it includes six reactors. Right now, the power plant operates at 70% of its full capacity, due to overproduction of power in the Zaporozhye Region. In the future, it is supposed to supply power to Crimea.