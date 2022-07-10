Four people killed in South Africa’s Pietermaritzburg bar shooting — TV

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Four people were killed in a shooting at a bar in in the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg, eNCA television reported Sunday.

Another eight people were rushed to a hospital.

According to a tentative theory, two men came into the bar and opened fire on Saturday night. Two people were killed on the spot and two more died in hospital.

An investigation is underway.

It was earlier reported that 14 people were killed in another bar, in Johannesburg, on the night between Saturday and Sunday.