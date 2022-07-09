Ukrainian armed forces use Uragan multiple rocket launchers to shell Donetsk, DPR says

DONETSK, July 9. /TASS/. Ukraine’s Armed Forces shelled Donetsk’s residential areas on Saturday, using the Uragan multiple rocket launch systems, the mission of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) at the Joint Center for Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said.

"Shelling by Ukraine’s armed formations was recorded in the direction of Donetsk at 19.35, six rockets were fired from BM-27 Uragan," the statement said.

The DPR mission added that the city’s Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts had been bombarded.