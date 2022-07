TOKYO, July 8. /TASS/. The shooter who attacked former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe earlier on Friday admitted he was dissatisfied with Abe’s policy and tried to kill him, NHK TV channel reported on Friday.

According to NHK, the shooter identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, a former member of the Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force, was arrested immediately after the attack and made a statement to the police.