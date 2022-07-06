Western weapons murders Donbass civilians, Russian diplomat tells UN Human Rights Council

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Western shipments of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime will lead not to peace but to new civilian casualties, Russian diplomat Yevgeny Ustinov said during the 50th session of the UN Council for Human Rights Wednesday.

He noted that EU member states, the US and their allies have been ignoring "Kiev’s policy on extermination of Donbass people" for eight years, characterizing this position as "hypocritical and short-sighted." Speaking to attending delegations of Western states, the Russian representative said: "Your encouragement of displays of Nazism in Ukraine effectively means encouragement of the ideology of extermination of Jews, Russians and other nationalities."

"Your shipments of lethal weapons to Kiev will lead not to peace in Ukraine and in Europe in general, but only to prolongation of the conflict and to new casualties among civilians," the diplomat said," adding that "Western shells already land on hospitals, markets and places of mass concentration of civilians in DPR and LPR cities, killing Donbass civilians."

Ustinov pointed out that the EU, the US, Japan and a number of other states failed to condemn Ukrainian strikes on downtown Donetsk and use of civilians as human shields. According to the diplomat Western actions in Ukraine "serve exclusively geopolitical interests."

"Dear Western colleagues, the hypocrisy that you treat the ongoing events in the world and in Ukraine in particular, can no longer be covered by slogans. You lie to the international community, in whose name you like to speak so much," the diplomat stated.

The Council for Human Rights session takes place in Geneva between June 13 and July 8. Russia is not a member of the council but is entitled to participate as a UN member state.