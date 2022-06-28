China International Consumer Products Expo will host International Fashion Week

HAIKOU /China/, June 28. /TASS/. International Fashion Week will be held on the margins of the 2nd China International Consumer Products Expo, which will be held in Haikou from July 26 to 30 this year. This was reported by the Hainan Daily newspaper.

According to the newspaper, the fashion week will include press conferences and presentations, showrooms, an exhibition of fashion art, a conference on attracting investments, as well as awards ceremonies and the signing of cooperation agreements.

The fashion week will be held in a mixed format - the majority of activities will take place in the Exhibition Center, covering 3 thousand square meters. Part of it will be held at the seaside, with 600 square meters allocated for the events in this area.

China International Consumer Products Expo will be held in Haikou from July 26 till July 30. The total exhibition area will amount to 100 thousand square meters, 80 thousand of which will be occupied by foreign participants. Organizers say the exhibition will present about 1.3 thousand brands from 58 countries and regions. France will be this year's guest of honor.

The first China International Consumer Products Expo was held in Haikou from May 7-10, 2021. It was attended by representatives of 70 countries and regions, more than 2.6 thousand premium brands and more than 1.5 thousand companies. The event attracted about 240 thousand visitors. In terms of its scale, it was the largest consumer goods exhibition in the Asia-Pacific region.