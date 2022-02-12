Biden-Putin phone call ends

WASHINGTON, February 12. /TASS/. Saturday’s telephone conversation between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States ended at 12:06 pm US Eastern time (8:06 pm Moscow time), a White House official told reporters.

Washington has not provided any details of the conversation yet.

According to the White House, the call started at 11:04 am US Eastern time (7:04 pm Moscow time). The US president is currently at the Camp David residence in Maryland.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that the phone call had been initiated by Washington, and "the request was preceded by a written message from the US side."

The two presidents last held a phone call in late 2021. Before that, they held a video call on December 7, 2021. The first in-person meeting between Putin and Biden as heads of state took place in Geneva in June 2021.