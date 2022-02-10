Polish leadership knew about killing of migrants at border with Belarus — ex-serviceman

MINSK, February 10./TASS/. Polish serviceman Emil Czeczko, who fled to Belarus in December, believes that Polish leadership was aware of the killing of migrants at the border with Belarus.

"I think that of course, President [Andrzej] Duda and Prime Minister [Mateusz] Morawiecki knew about the developments at the border. That is why, if they knew that but did not react in any way, then they are nothing else but murderers," he stressed. Czeczko said that he himself was a killer of civilians. "Yes, I see myself as a murderer, since I was killing people," he said.

Emil Czeczko, a serviceman with the Polish Army’s 16th Pomeranian Infantry Division, escaped to Belarus on December 16, 2021, and requested asylum due to his disagreement with Poland’s brutal policies towards migrants. The Polish Armed Forces accuse Czeczko of desertion, threatening to court-martial the serviceman. At the end of last year, Czeczko was sentenced to six months in prison for bullying his mother. After fleeing to Belarus, Czeczko told Belarusian investigators about the killing of over 240 refugees at the Polish-Belarusian border.