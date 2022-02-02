US won’t divide China and Russia, Chinese scholar assures

BEIJING, February 2. /TASS/. The US administration’s attempts to drive a wedge between China and Russia will not succeed, since Beijing and Moscow will work together to counter Washington’s pressure, says Wan Chengcai of Xinhua’s Center for Global Studies.

"China and Russia will cooperate for a long time in countering US intimidation," the expert told TASS.

He noted that China, Russia and the US are all permanent members of the UN Security Council, and they bear great responsibility for maintaining global stability, and peace and security, which means they must cooperate to jointly resolve various humanity’s new problems.

US stuck in Cold War mindset

"However, the US still holds a Cold War mentality," Wan Chengcai noted. "This has led to Chinese-American and Russian-American relations being at their lowest point in the last 30 years."

Up until now, the US has been gathering allies and client states in order to "pounce" on China and Russia. Acting on its global strategy, the US will not ditch their plans of intimidation, in order to force China and Russia to change its domestic and foreign policy to fit US interests. However, Moscow and Beijing will not abandon their core interests, the expert said.

"This kind of game, where geopolitical and economical security interests are at stake, will be a long and a difficult one," the researcher believes, adding that "the interests of China and Russia are highly intertwined, they cannot be separated under US influence."

Firm grounds for cooperation

According to the expert, Beijing and Moscow have a solid basis for long-term cooperation, and they also enjoy public support. First of all, China and Russia completely resolved the border issue, thereby removing the most significant obstacle to long-term cooperation.

Second, China and Russia face the urgent task of developing their economies and improving people’s welfare. Strengthening Russian-Chinese cooperation amid US sanctions may help to achieve this goal.

Third, Beijing and Moscow adhere to similar concepts of the new world order, built on ideas of equality and justice, which facilitates long-term cooperation on the international stage.

Fourth, China and Russia have many years of experience in relations with the US. They see how the US’ words and deeds differ from one another. In the future, neither China, nor the US will frivolously rely on US words alone and will not succumb to intimidation. Both Beijing and Moscow, in their foreign policy, strive for relations based on mutual respect, equality and mutual accounting of interests. At the same time, the expert underscores, China and Russia could not be intimidated by confrontational pressure.

In the new era, the Chinese-Russian ties along the comprehensive strategic partnership track will become only deeper, Wan Chengcai concluded.