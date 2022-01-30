North Korean missile launch posed no threat to US, allies - Pentagon

WASHIGNTON, January 30. /TASS/. The US authorities condemned the Saturday North Korean missile launch, noting that it did not pose any threat to the US or its allies, US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) said in its statement.

"The United States condemns these actions and calls on the DPRK to refrain from further destabilizing acts. While we have assessed that this event does not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, territory, or that of our allies, we will continue to monitor the situation," the statement says.

The Command added that the US "are consulting closely with the Republic of Korea (ROK) and Japan, as well as other regional allies and partners" over the launch.

Earlier, Kyodo reported that the North Korean missile fell in the Sea of Japan outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone. There have been no reports of damages. Japan stated its protest to North Korea. According to the Japan Ministry of Defense, the missile travelled about 800 km with the maximum altitude of 2,000 km. Tokyo believes that the missile had longer than intermediate range. This is the seventh North Korean missile launch since the beginning of this year.