Johnson, Scholz express concern over situation on Russian-Ukrainian border

LONDON, January 21. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the sides discussed the situation on the Russian-Ukrainian border, a statement by the UK prime minister’s office made public on Thursday said.

"The leaders discussed the concerning developments on the Ukrainian border, and agreed further military aggression would come at a high cost for Russia. They shared their deep concern at the ongoing destabilising action by Russia in Ukraine, and said any invasion into Ukraine would be a severe strategic mistake," the statement said.

It was noted that Johnson stressed the importance of NATO allies working together on a coordinated response. "The leaders agreed to stay in close contact on the issue," the statement stressed.

Lately, in the West and Ukraine, the claims of an alleged possible Russian "invasion" into Ukrainian territory are being touted increasingly more often. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded such information as the empty and groundless escalation of tension, emphasizing that Russia does not represent a threat to anyone. That said, he didn’t exclude the possibility of provocations being whipped up in order to justify such claims and warned that attempts to resolve the problem in southeastern Ukraine through the use of force would have the most serious consequences.