Croatia calls Russian role in its development in the 90’s ‘constructive’

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russia played a constructive role in Croatia's development in the nineties and never hindered it, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Radman said on Monday at a news conference following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"During these thirty years, the Republic of Croatia has made significant achievements, including foreign economic ones. I want to stress that Russia has never stood in our way. I would like to acknowledge the constructive role Russia played during the difficult nineties of the last century," he said.

Radman also noted that Croatia is satisfied with the trend in bilateral foreign economic relations, including tourism.

The Croatian top diplomat recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Croatia. "I am very happy to inform you that we will continue our economic cooperation, namely with Croatian tourism days and also cultural events, which I hope will take place, if the epidemiological situation does not prevent us," he added.