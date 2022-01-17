Croatian PM invites Putin, Russian premier to visit Balkan nation, top diplomat informs

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to visit the country, Croatian Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic-Radman said at a meeting with Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

Grlic-Radman added that Russia’s interior and justice ministers had also received invitations to visit Croatia. The country’s foreign minister lauded relations between the two countries, noting that "it allows us to openly talk about the possibility of a high-level meeting." "We can discuss boosting tourism, culture, economy and ties between our countries in these areas," he said.

He also thanked Russia for supporting Croatia’s independence, pointing to Moscow’s constructive role in building bilateral relations. "In the past 30 years, Croatia has made great achievements and Russia has always stood by our side when it was needed. And I would like to once again thank the Russian Federation for its constructive role in our relations," the Croatian top diplomat emphasized.