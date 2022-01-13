Russia has not received clear answer to its security proposals — envoy to OSCE

BRUSSELS, January 13. /TASS/. Russia has not heard a clear answer to its security guarantee proposals at the meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council, Russia’s envoy to the OSCE, Alexander Lukashevich, told a news briefing in Vienna on Thursday.

"Regrettably, we have not heard an adequate response or some reaction to our proposals from our partners. Everything revolved around their concerns and Russia’s allegedly aggressive behavior, in particular, in the Ukrainian context. They have interpreted in their own way the principle of indivisibility of security, enshrined in the OSCE documents," Lukashevich said.

He also added that the US and NATO continued to ‘develop the territories’ of the countries joining the Alliance. "We put a specific emphasis on the behavior of the US and NATO that continue to ‘develop’ militarily the territories of the states that joined the Alliance, and deploy strike weapon systems there, which poses a direct and immediate threat to the national interests of the Russian Federation," the envoy went on to say.

According to him, most of the OSCE member countries opted to discuss at the Permanent Council the agenda of Poland, that holds the rotating chairmanship of the organization, instead of Russia’s security proposals.

"Most member countries preferred to look into the Polish priorities. <...> The OSCE has a big agenda of its own, which has accumulated many systemic problems. "Although it is called the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe, its activity is focused practically on <...> the post-Soviet space," Lukashevich noted.