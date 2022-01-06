Shooting takes place in Alma-Ata

ALMA-ATA, January 6. /TASS/. The shooting started on Thursday in Alma-Ata where riots have raged for several days, according to TASS correspondent.

The connection with him was interrupted.

Earlier, witnesses told TASS that in Alma-Ata armed people rob stores and smash front windows, the instigators of the riots are concentrating on the central square. "Looting continues in the city, armed people open and rob stores, smash storefronts. The instigators of the riots are coming to the [central] square, but the security forces are not yet visible in the city center. Many residents are just scared and frustrated," the agency’s interlocutor said.

Protest rallies against high fuel prices erupted on January 2 in several cities in Kazakhstan. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty in the country’s southeast and other cities where the protesters clashed with the police. As a result, more than a thousand people left injured, there are dead. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev requested assistance of heads of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a post-Soviet security bloc. The first units of the CSTO contingent have already begun to fulfill their tasks in Kazakhstan.