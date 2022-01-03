UNGA President welcomes P5 states’ statement on nuclear war prevention - spokesperson

UNITED NATIONS, January 4. /TASS/. Monday’s statement by five nuclear powers (Russia, China, the United States, Britain and France) on the impermissibility of nuclear war was the right message addressed to the whole world at the beginning of 2022, the UN General Assembly’s President Abdullah Shahid said in a commentary distributed by his spokesperson Paulina Kubiak.

"President Abdulla Shahid welcomes the joint statement made by the five nuclear powers who are also the permanent members of the Security Council," Kubiak said. "The commitment to Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) obligations, including article 6 obligation, and the desire to increase mutual understanding and confidence and prevent an arms race that would benefit none and endanger all, is the right message to the entire plant as we begin the new year."

On Monday, the leaders of the five major nuclear powers which are also permanent members of the UN Security Council adopted a joint statement in which they stressed that they "consider the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities."

"We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement reads.

Also, the quintet underlined the "desire to work with all states to create a security environment more conducive to progress on disarmament."

The Non-Proliferation Treaty was signed in 1968. It legalized the nuclear arsenals of Britain, Russia, China, France and the United States and the quintet’s members as nuclear powers. All other signatories to this treaty pledge not to develop or acquire weapons of mass destruction. More than 190 countries are parties to this agreement. India, Pakistan and Israel have not joined it yet. North Korea quit the treaty in January 2003.