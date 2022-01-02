UN mission in Kosovo takes measures to protect staff member declared ‘persona non grata’

UN, January 2. /TASS/. The UN mission in Kosovo (UNMIK) has not received a formal notice from Kosovo authorities that a Russian staff member was declared the ‘persona non grata,’ spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"UNMIK and UN headquarters are taking appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the staff member concerned and following up with relevant authorities on this matter," Dujarric said.

"We have been made aware of the Kosovo authorities’ declaration as "persona non grata" of a staff member of the United Nations Mission in Kosovo, UNMIK," he noted. "No official communication has been received by the Mission from the Kosovo authorities with respect to this announcement. The doctrine of "persona non grata" is not applicable to United Nations personnel and is not contemplated under UNMIK regulation 2000/47 (on the status, privileges and immunities of KFOR and UNMIK and their personnel in Kosovo)," the spokesperson said.

"Any concerns regarding a member of UNMIK personnel should be addressed to the mission leadership so that UNMIK can address the matter in line with the status, privileges and immunities of UNMIK and its personnel," Dujarric added.

A Russian staff member of UNMIK was declared undesirable by Kosovo authorities on Friday.