US call to hold dialogue with rebels, sanctions unacceptable for Ethiopia — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Ethiopia will not hold dialogue with the rebel forces of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) because the country’s parliament recognized them as extremist, Ethiopian Ambassador to Moscow Alemayehu Tegenu Aargau said in an interview with TASS, commenting on the US urging to resolve the internal Ethiopian crisis via dialogue.

"Ethiopia will not dialogue with armed forces <…> categorized as a terrorist group by the house of people’s representatives. Invitation for dialogue by America and some other countries is not acceptable," he said.

The envoy also commented on possible sanctions on the part of the US due to possible human rights violations by the parties to the conflict, saying that they were absolutely inadmissible. According to the diplomat, Ethiopia wants to continue healthy relations with the US considering long-standing diplomatic relations between the two countries. "However, Ethiopia will not accept the pressure imposed on its sovereignty," he added.