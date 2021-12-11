World became more dangerous without USSR, digital giants enter politics - Eurasia Group

WASHINGTON, December 11. /TASS/. Over the three decades since the disintegration of the Soviet Union the world became significantly less safe. And in the next 30 years technology giants will become key players in geopolitics along with sovereign states, head of the Eurasia Group consulting firm, political scientist Ian Bremmer told a TASS correspondent.

He said that the most major changes over this time involved "a geopolitical recession—what I call the g-zero world. It’s a move from an American-led global order to one where there’s an absence of global leadership, and international architecture and institutions no longer functionally align with the global power balance."

For a while, the expert has been expressing a point of view that not a single country, nor an alliance, including the Group of Seven and the Group of Twenty, can shape the global political agenda on its own or be capable of decisively impacting the rest of the world. At the same time, he thinks it is still possible to talk about the decline of Russia. "The political divisions in the United States and Europe, the decline of Russia (which blames the West for at least part of their challenges) and the rise of an unaligned China are primary reasons for this," the expert thinks.

He also asserts that over this period, the world became much more dangerous. "About the same on nuclear balance, sadly - which was one area that you’d think would have seen considerable improvement. [It is] considerably less safe and secure in response to big global challenges like cyber, climate, and regional power vacuums […] but with more resources to effectively respond when crises occur," the political scientist said.

According to his forecasts, in the next 30 years, the world order will be transformed by digital giants along with governments. "Technology companies will become geopolitical actors in their own right, with sovereignty over the digital world while governments maintain control of the physical world […] with massive implications for society, economy, and security," the expert said.

On December 8, 1991, the leaders of the RSFSR, Ukraine and Belarus: Boris Yeltsin, Leonid Kravchuk and Stanislav Shushkevich met at the Viskuli countryside retreat (the Belovezhskaya Pushcha National Park in Belarus) to sign an agreement to establish the Commonwealth of Independent States and dissolve the Soviet Union. On December 10, the document was ratified by the Supreme Soviets (parliaments) of Ukraine and Belarus. On December 12, Russia’s national parliament voted for a similar act.